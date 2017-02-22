APEC members support APEC Year 2017’s priorities

Scene of the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Representatives from 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum have showed their support for priorities proposed by Vietnam for APEC Year 2017 while attending a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 20.During the meeting, which was hosted by Vietnam’s Permanent Delegation to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, the delegates also discussed the agenda of APEC Year 2017 in Vietnam and Geneva.Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of the Vietnamese delegation, stressed that hosting APEC Year 2017 is a priority in Vietnam’s external policy with the aim of promoting trade and investment liberalisation, business facilitation and regional cooperation.Vietnam has been making efforts to foster economic links by negotiating and signing free trade agreements with most of APEC member economies, Dung said, affirming that the move showed Vietnam’s commitment to openness and deeper integration into the regional and global economies.Regarding the event’s theme of “Creating New Dynamism, Fostering a Shared Future” , the ambassador said in the context of slow economic and trade growth in the region and the world, APEC needs to have “new dynamism” to promote growth and economic integration and reaffirm the forum’s role in shaping a “shared future” for peace, stability, integration and prosperity.According to Dung, Vietnam recommended four priorities to promote sustainable, innovative and inclusive growth; boosting regional economic connectivity, increasing competitiveness and creativity of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing food security and sustainable agriculture, and adaptation to climate change.During the year, Vietnam will chair more than 200 meetings, including eight meetings among ministries and sectors, high-ranking dialogues and four meetings of senior officials. The 25th APEC Economic Leaders' Week will take place in Da Nang city from November 5-11.Participants agreed that APEC needs to play an active role to support multilateral and free trade, affirming that APEC members are willing to coordinate with the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva to build initiatives and contribute to the outcomes of APEC Year 2017.They hoped that the success of APEC Year 2017 will contribute to the WTO’s 11th Ministerial Conference, which will take place in Argentina in December.-VNA