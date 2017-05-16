Security is strengthened for the meeting (Source: VNA)

- The APEC Senior Finance Officials’ Meeting (SFOM) will take place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 18-19 as part of three major events of the APEC 2017 Finance Ministers’ Process.

During the two-day meeting, APEC senior financial officials will continue discussing and assessing the progress of realising cooperation priorities approved at the APEC Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting in Khanh Hoa province’s Nha Trang city in February.

They will also prepare contents for the Finance Ministers’ Meeting slated for October in Hoi An, central Quang Nam province.

The four prioritized subjects include long-term investment in infrastructure, base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), disaster risk financing and insurance (DRFI), and cooperation in the comprehensive financial field.



The officials will also discuss the international and regional economic situation, assess advantages and disadvantages the Asia-Pacific region is facing and forecast regional prospects in the coming time.



They will also review the progress of implementing the Cebu Action Plan’s initiatives.



During the event, for the first time, there will be discussions between the senior financial officials and APEC Life Sciences Innovation Forum and the Health Working Group on the impacts of community health to budget and the economy, and with the Economic Committee on financial issues in APEC structural reform and infrastructure development programme.

These are important steps, opening up future cooperation activities between financial officials and other working groups/forums within and outside APEC.-VNA