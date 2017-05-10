Representatives of APEC economies discuss in group at an APEC meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Representatives from APEC member economies continued to discuss the role of women in economy, people with disabilities, human resources development, mining and auto industry in Hanoi on May 10 .The First Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy (PPWE) Meeting focused discussion on women’s participation in economic development and measures to promote the inclusion of gender equality in APEC’s specialised areas while defining priorities of action, policy recommendations and preparations for the Women and the Economy Forum 2017 slated for September.The 21 APEC economies are currently employing around 600 million women as part of their workforce, with more than 60 percent working in the formal sector, contributing up to 89 billion USD annually to the bloc.Meanwhile, the meeting of the Mining Task Force (MTF) debated measures to enhance mining cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, growth based on renovations and social responsibility.Delegates held that mining may play an important role in fostering socio-economic development, generating jobs, reducing poverty, improving infrastructure and narrowing development gaps in the region.On the same day, the Human Resource Development Working Group (HRDWG) and the Group of Friends on Disability Issues co-hosted a symposium on increasing job opportunities for the disabled.Participants discussed legal regulations and international frameworks to provide people with disabilities with training, education and social integration while sharing experience in creating jobs and development opportunities for this group.At a conference on export licence held by the Food Security Cooperation Forum’s Partnership Training Institute Network (FCSF PTIN) under the Sub-Committee on Standards and Conformance, delegates agreed that the facilitation of safe food trade and cooperation in improving food safety will be scrutinized at the Food Security Week scheduled for August in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.Also on May 10, partners of the Auto Dialogue convened bilateral meetings before their plenary session on May 11-12.-VNA