Apple will launch its first retail store in Southeast Asia (Source: VNA)

– The world's leading computer and mobile device manufacturer Apple Inc will officially launch its first retail store in Southeast Asia on May 27 in Orchard road – the busiest shopping street in Singapore.As schedule, a series of events will be arranged, including an exhibition displaying works by street photographer Chia Aik Beng on May 28, a programme on children making movies on May 31, along with art performance programmes.Additionally, other prorammes will also kick off under the project “Today at Apple”, which will be launched at all Apple retail stores across the world on the occasion.As of April, Apple has 495 retail stores in 20 countries.-VNA