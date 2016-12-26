Aquatic product exports fetch 7 billion USD in 2016

Workers process aquatic products at the Ngo Quyen Export Seafood Processing JSC, in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam’s export turnover of aquatic products reached 7 billion USD in 2016, an increase of 6.6 percent over 2015, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.According to the Directorate of Fisheries, in the first half of this year, drought and saltwater intrusion in south central provinces and the Mekong Delta region, as well as the maritime environmental incident in four central provinces have caused severe impacts on aquaculture and seafood catching. However, thanks to the drastic instructions of administrations at all levels, the sector saw improvements in the second half.In 2016, the total output of aquatic products exceeded 6.7 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 2.5 percent. It included 3.1 million tonnes from fishing, and 3.6 million tonnes from aquaculture, up 1.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. The total farming area reached 1.3 million hectares.In 2016, the total area of tra farming was 5,050 hectares, producing 1.15 million tonnes, fulfilling the annual target.Meanwhile, the tilapia breeding area was 25,000 hectares, churning out 200,000 tonnes. The major importers of the product were the US, Spain and Colombia.According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the tilapia export value hit 45 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 32 percent.In 2017, the sector strives to produce 6.85 million tonnes, including 3.05 million tonnes from fishing and 3.8 million tonnes from farming, and earn 7.3 billion USD from exports.-VNA