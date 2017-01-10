Archaeologists unveil initial findings of Duong Xuan Mound in Hue city

Preliminary excavation findings of Duong Xuan Mound are announced on January 9 (Photo: VNA)

– Preliminary excavation findings of Duong Xuan Mound in Hue city were revealed on January 9, shedding light on a relic site dating back several hundreds of years.Duong Xuan Mound is now a residential area in Truong An ward of Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.Historical documents and studies found that in 1691, Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu built a palace named Duong Xuan at the site which was expanded in 1740 under the reign of Lord Nguyen Phuc Khoat. Many also believe that in 1789, King Quang Trung constructed Dan Duong Palace in this area.The excavation of Duong Xuan Mound took place from September 30 to October 15 last year by the Thua Thien-Hue Museum of History and the Institute of Archaeology, aiming to gain insight into the Tay Son Dynasty of King Quang Trung.Researchers collected hundreds of relics at the excavation site such as urns, porcelain, and pebble grounds that could be the base of architectural structures or pedestals.Those artifacts suggest Duong Xuan Mound dates back to between the 17th and the 19th century.Due to the small excavated area, the provincial museum and the Institute of Archaeology asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to design a master plan to expand research.They also called for other organisations and scientists to join in the study to settle controversial issues relating to the mound, including whether this was where King Quang Trung built Dan Duong Palace and was buried.-VNA