Argentina to export beef to Philippines

– Argentina will export beef to the Philippines, said the country’s foreign ministry in its statement on March 2.The two countries have come to an agreement for beef products from Argentina to enter one of the most dynamic markets in Asia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Ministry of Agroindustry, National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA) has been working closely with the Philippine Embassy in Buenos Aires to translate the agreement into reality.According to the statement, the Philippines imported approximately 70 billion USD worth of commodities in 2015, including 300 million USD worth of beef.Argentina shipped abroad about 193,000 tonnes of beef, worth 847 million USD, in the first ten months of 2016, up 10 percent from the same period last year.Its biggest buyer is China who consumed around 40 percent of the beef export. Chile comes second (19 percent), followed by Israel (17 percent) and Russia (8 percent).It is forecast that Argentina’s beef exports will hit 231,000 tonnes, earning the country over 1 billion USD, this year.-VNA