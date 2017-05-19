Late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: acercandonaciones.com)

- The media in Argentina has published work praising late President Ho Chi Minh’s contribution to national liberation on the occasion of the 127th anniversary of his birthday (May 19, 1890).The article "Ho Chi Minh: One of the greatest leaders of the anti-imperialism struggle" on the Latin American Summary magazine (Resumen Latinoamericano) highlighted his revolutionary activities when he traveled to the West in search of national liberation under the name Nguyen Ai Quoc.It described the late President as a symbol of the cultural values and wisdom of the nation, while he was also an example of simplicity, love and faith in humans.Meanwhile, another article on Argenpress.info said that, unlike many other Vietnamese patriots of his time who focused on the East, Uncle Ho headed West and did all kinds of work, for example, a cook assistant, waiter and journalist, to pursue the revolutionary path.In the last moments of World War II in 1945, he took advantage of a unique historical conjuncture, leading Vietnamese people on a triumphant general insurrection. He then proclaimed the independence of Vietnam before the world on September 2, 1945, wrote the article.Ho Chi Minh led Vietnamese people to put an end to the domination of France and opened a new era for Vietnam, the era of a new, independent and free Vietnam.The page acercandonaciones.com of Argentina dedicated a large space for a portrayal of late President Ho Chi Minh with Vietnam’s national flag in the background alongside the article "Ho Chi Minh, a man of Peace."According to author Jorge Tuero, Uncle Ho sacrificed his life to the struggle for national liberation and his death was a deep pain for Vietnamese hearts.Tuero hailed Ho Chi Minh as a great leader and politician and a hero of Vietnam. To generations of Vietnamese, President Ho Chi Minh will forever be remembered as the founder of modern Vietnam and the father of the nation, called by Vietnamese from all ages Uncle Ho or Uncle, he said.-VNA