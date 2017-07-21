Argentinean President praises Vietnam economic achievement

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Dang Xuan Dung (L)

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri has lauded the growth of the Vietnamese economy in recent years, while receiving credentials from newly appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Dang Xuan Dung.The President expressed his belief that the diplomat would contribute to cementing bilateral ties and pledged to facilitate Dung in his work.For his part, Dung conveyed greetings from President Tran Dai Quang and reiterated the Vietnamese President’s invitation to his Argentinean counterpart to visit Vietnam.The ambassador said that exchanges of high-ranking officials and increases in bilateral trade reflect progress in Vietnam – Argentina diplomatic ties, which were established in 1973.The diplomat vowed to spare no effort to enhance the partnership.Trade between Vietnam and Argentina grew 15 times from 204 million USD in 2004 to 3 billion USD in 2016. The figure is expected to hit 3.5 billion USD this year.Argentina is the second biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Latin America, while the Southeast Asian nation is Argentina’s seventh biggest export market.-VNA