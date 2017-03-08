Argentinian, Chilean left-wing women visit HCM City

President of the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of left-wing women from Argentina and Chile, led by President of the Argentina-Vietnam Cultural Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa, visited the War Remnants Museum and met with former Con Dao female prisoners in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7.At the meeting, Sosa said she and many international friends have great admiration for Vietnam’s fight for national liberation and the country’s socio-economic achievements.On the occasion, she also presented some documents to the War Remnants Museum, including pictures and newspapers articles on demonstrations in Argentina and Chile supporting Vietnam during the quest for national liberation.The ICAV has sent several delegations to study Vietnamese culture and people while extending a warm welcome to delegations from Ho Chi Minh City.Sosa started a movement to support Vietnam during the US war from 1967. She was granted the Friendship Medal by former President Tran Duc Luong during his visit to Argentina in November, 2004.-VNA