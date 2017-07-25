Vietnam Medi Pharm Expo 2017 to take place in HCM City in August (Source: VNA)

- As many as 250 enterprises operating in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors from 22 countries and territories are expected to display their products at the upcoming medical and pharmaceutical exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City.Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre from August 17-19, the Vietnam Medi Pharm Expo 2017 will showcase medical devices, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, functional foods, cosmetic, processing and packaging machines, dental equipment, among others.Exhibitors will include Vietnamese giant firms and leading global companies from the US, Germany, Italy, France, Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Pakistan and Thailand.Workshops will be held within the framework of the expo, with discussions covering Vietnam’smedical market and relevant regulations. A fact-finding trip to a major hospital in HCM City will be organised for foreign exhibitors to study demand for medical check-up and treatment of local residents in HCM City in particular and Vietnam in general.According to the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, the country’s medical equipment market is valued at465.4 million USD and is expected to reach 1.4 billion USD in 2018.Meanwhile, Vietnam has only about licensed 50 firms producing 600 devices, most of them are simple equipment, failing to meet the demand of the domestic market.-VNA