(Source: ASEAN ASA)

– Achievements made by member states in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have been nudged closer to international friends through a contemporary art exhibition opened at the ASEAN Secretariat Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 28.The exhibition “Assemblage: Reflections on ASEAN”, jointly held by the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN, is part of activities to celebrate 50th anniversary of the establishment of ASEAN next month.Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation Elaine said that the exhibition helps ASEAN nations further understanding of each other’s culture, thus they can have sympathy and join hand to create a bright future.There will be discussions and conferences of ASEAN member states to evaluate the bloc’s achievements and challenges in the past five decades and outline roadmap for ASEAN’s future, she highlighted.The displayed art works reflects ASEAN’s development in 50 years with typical cultural characteristics as well as the dynamism of a regional organisation. Images of the bloc in the next 50 years are also featured out.In addition, the exhibits represent ASEAN’s potential and diversification, which create a solid and united bloc.The exhibition will run until August 31.-VNA