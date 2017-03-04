Arts event fights for gender equality

Photos at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An arts event portraying 26 people with the initiative, confidence and desire to defy gender norms has kicked off on the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake.



Titled Cat Canh (Soaring), the event offers a new outlook on gender equality: its essence is allowing the utmost development of each person’s potential following their freedom of choice, overcoming gender differences as well as barriers from both society and their own psyches.



Cat Canh is a collection of portraits and recollections by people who have overcome prejudice to chase their dreams.



There, visitors can read inspiring stories of dreamers like Nguyen Ngoc Thinh, the winner of So You Think You Can Dance 2013 or Ma Van Hong, the manager of Nong Ngu Hoa De Cooperative in the southern province of Soc Trang.



Images of women will be the heart of the event, which will emphasise their efforts and the necessity to support such efforts.



By putting the stories of two genders together, Cat Canh also aims to say: there won’t be gender liberation until both sexes are freed from prejudices and barriers.



The event also includes an area for the public to review their own dreams, efforts and direction for development of themselves. The participants can express by means of language, image or others about how they have been inspired, about their inner thoughts and future intentions to live more positively, equally and affectionately.



Cat Canh has been jointly organised by the Institute for Studies of Society, Economics and Environment (iSEE), Centre for Community Empowerment, Oxfarm International and WEQUAL, the organisation works on gender equality. It runs until March 5.-VNA