ASEAN bands to perform at VN concert (Photo courtesy of the band)

- Fifteen rock bands from ASEAN countries as well as Japan will play at Vietnam’s biggest rock concert, the SoundSlam Festival 2017, in HCM City on August 5.They include 10 groups from HCM City and Hanoi such as Lolotica, Hac San, Windrunner and Proportions.The concert will feature Nightmare AD from Cambodia, Every Rage I Seek from Singapore, Fathomless and Sinners Turned Saints from Thailand, and Earthists from Japan.The musicians will play from 2 pm to 10:30 pm at the Pink Lotus Stage at September 23 Park in District 1. Pre-sale tickets of 120,000 VND can be purchased at www.ticketbox.vn, while tickets at the door are 180,000 VND.-VNA