Hanoi (VNA) – The third meeting of the ASEAN-China Connectivity Cooperation Committee, held on July 25 at the ASEAN secretariat office in Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, reached consensus on the further strengthening of bilateral connectivity cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming and Elizabeth Buensuceso, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN and rotating chair of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee.

Highly evaluating the positive progress made in the bilateral connectivity cooperation since the second meeting, representatives of ASEAN member nations and China exchanged views on further promoting cooperation and reached broad consensus.

The two sides pledged to align development master plans by discussing future cooperation in priority areas and projects and to encourage practical cooperation among companies.

China vowed to continue supporting the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 and the development of the bilateral connectivity cooperation.-VNA