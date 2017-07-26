Beijing (VNA) – The achievements in agricultural cooperation between China and ASEAN will be showcased at the 14th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), which will be held from Sept. 12–15 in Nanning city, the capital city of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The organizers said on July 25 that the expo’s area will be expanded to introduce projects designed to boost trade and investment, modern agriculture and logistics supply chain besides introducing the two side’s agricultural cooperative relations.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Qian Keming has recently announced that China will increase imports from and continue its cooperation with ASEAN countries in customs, quality supervision and quarantine to open up more opportunities for ASEAN members’ key products such as tropical fruits, aquatic products, natural rubber and palm oil to penetrate into the Chinese market.

The agricultural cooperation between China and ASEAN has developed continuously over the past ten years, with the growing exchanges of agricultural products and techniques.



China is also the biggest trade partner of ASEAN with total bilateral trade turnover reaching 452.2 billion USD in 2016 and 195.6 billion USD in the first five months of 2017.



Since 2013, the China-ASEAN plant seeding models have been launched in Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.-VNA