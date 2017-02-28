ASEAN Committee in Rome holds regular meeting

Participants at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Cao Chinh Thien chaired a regular meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR) on February 28.

Representatives of ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand attended the meeting while Chairman of Italian Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Pier Ferdinando Casini was present as a guest.

Focusing on strengthening links and promoting cooperation, the meeting approved action plans and activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of ASEAN.

Participants also discussed the political situation in ASEAN and Italy as well as measures to boost the two sides’ relations.

ACR plans to hold sports challenges and culture exchange programmes between ASEAN embassies in Italy and their partners.

A field trip to Ancona in central Italy is slated for mid-May to raise public awareness of ASEAN and to foster economic links between businesses and investors of both sides.

Pier Ferdinando Casini affirmed that Italy wishes to further develop its links with ASEAN and support the ASEAN Community. -VNA