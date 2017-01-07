ASEAN journalist community boosts cooperation

Scene at the ​signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the with the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists and the ASEAN Public Relations Network. (Photo: VNA)

– The Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ)’ Board of Directors convened a conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 6, to review past cooperation outcomes and set out new join projects.In his opening speech, Lee Yoong Yoong, Director of the ASEAN Secretariat’s Community Affairs Directorate, stressed the importance of the media in propelling the society forward, particularly with a community of 628 million people like ASEAN.At the function, Thuan Huu, President of the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA), reported progress his organisation has made as the CAJ chair since 2015.The VJA has so far organised training courses, writing tours and photo contests for ASEAN reporters. In 2016, the association worked to promote values and benefits that the formation of the ASEAN community could bring about in a bid to boost mutual understanding and engagement across the region.Vietnam will hand over the CAJ chairmanship to Thailand at the end of 2017.On the occasion, the CAJ signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the ASEAN Public Relations Network.Founded in 1975, the CAJ aims at promoting strong cooperation for a free and responsible press.Vietnam joined the confederation in July 1995 in conjunction with the country’s start of ASEAN membership. -VNA