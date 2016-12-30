ASEAN press photo contest winners announced

Mongkolchai Panyatrakul from the Thai Rath newspaper won first prize of the “ASEAN One Community” press photo contest (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi ( VNA) – The photo “Water festival in Nong Khai province” by Mongkolchai Panyatrakul from Thailand won the first prize at the “ASEAN – One Community” press photo contest.



The announcement was made at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 29.



Photo “Bull racing festival” by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Huu Dinh was the runner-up.



Three third prizes and five encouragement prizes were also awarded to outstanding photos.



The “ASEAN-One Community”, held by the Vietnam Journalists Association as the President of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ) for 2015-2017, was to mark one year anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN Community.



The contest received nearly 700 entries by members of press organisations in ASEAN state members, featuring the beauty of countries, people and daily life in the common community.-VNA