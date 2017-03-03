ASEAN Women’s Circle announces new executive board

At the event (Photo: asean.org)

Jakarta (VNA) – The new Executive Board of the ASEAN Women’s Circle (AWC) begins its term following an inauguration ceremony held on March 3.



Sari Percaya, spouse of the head of Indonesia’s ASEAN SOM, was elected as new President of the AWC for 2017-2018.



She expressed her hope to receive support from the AWC members to promote achievements of the AWC and promote practical activities of the organisation, making contributions to asserting women’s roles in the development of ASEAN.



Speaking at the event, ASEAN Deputy Secretary General Mochtan laid stress on the AWC’s activities, saying that they affirmed women’s roles and active contributions to the ASEAN Community development.



Ugi Pramono, AWC President for the 2015-2016 period and spouse of Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN, reviewed standout results of the AWC in the period. She highlighted programmes to boost cultural exchange, humanitarian activities, programmes to enhance mutual understanding among peoples and women in the bloc and the circle’s support for ASEAN external relations.



The ASEAN Women’s Circle is a social organisation that consists of women from the ten ASEAN member states living in Jakarta, including wives of the ASEAN Ambassadors from ten countries in the bloc. Established on August 8, 1975, the AWC is committed to strengthening solidarity and promoting cooperation among its members through various cultural and social activities, charity events and other social works.-VNA



