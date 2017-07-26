The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Drug Matters (ASOD 38) is taking place in Hanoi from July 25-27 (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting on Drug Matters (ASOD 38), taking place in Hanoi from July 25-27, has approved a ASEAN cooperation plan on preventing illegal drug production and trafficking in the Golden Triangle during the 2017-2019 period.



Colonel Hoang Anh Tuyen from the General Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security told reporters on July 26 that the meeting updated the implementation of activities and cooperation initiatives reached at ASOD 37 held in Thailand in 2016, reviewed recommendations made in the ASEAN ministerial meeting on drug matters in Singapore in 2016 and examined the progress of the ASEAN Work Plan on Securing Communities Against Illicit Drugs for the 2016-2025 period.



The participants stressed the effective and practical cooperation among ASEAN member countries in the fight against drugs, as reflected by the issuance of the ASEAN joint statement on drug matters during a special session on world drug problems of the UN Security Council in New York in 2016, affirming the group’s determination to build a drug-free ASEAN Community.



Vietnam and Thailand have cooperated in combating drugs while joining hands with Myanmar and Laos to prevent the transportation of drugs in the Golden Triangle.



Apart from Thailand, Myanmar has also rolled out specific strategies and projects to control the transportation of drugs in the area. Myanmar has received support from Thailand, Laos and India in this field.



The Golden Triangle, a mountainous region between Myanmar, Thailand and Laos, has been seen as a big centre of heroin and amphetamine production.-VNA