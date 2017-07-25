The 11th ASEAN-China Forum on Social Development and Poverty Reduction kicked off in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on July 25. (Source: eeas.europa.eu)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 11th ASEAN-China Forum on Social Development and Poverty Reduction kicked off in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on July 25.



The event was co-hosted by Cambodia's Ministry of Rural Development and China's State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development (LGOP).



It brought together over 120 government officials, experts, scholars, business representatives, and delegates from non-governmental organisations (NGO) and international organisations in China and ASEAN countries.



The forum is to discuss good practices and useful initiatives on poverty reduction in China and ASEAN countries, and seek measures to push forward cooperation on reducing poverty between China and the bloc, along with solutions to achieve the goals set in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.-VNA



