Asia Pacific technology conference opens in HCM City

HCM City (VNA) - The Asia Pacific Regional Conference on Operational Technologies (APRICOT) opened in HCM City on February 20.



The conference aims to create opportunities for enterprises, organisations and individuals working in information technology exchange experiences, learn, update and transfer new technologies to develop the internet infrastructure and services in the region.



It was first organised in 1996 and has since become the leading internet forum in the Asia-Pacific, attracting many enterprises, organisations and individuals from around the world.



The annual 10-day summit features seminars, workshops, tutorials, conference sessions and other forums for spreading and sharing the knowledge required to operate the internet in the Asia-Pacific.



This is the first time APRICOT is being held in Vietnam, and is sponsored by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre.



This year the conference has attracted 550 global experts and engineers from 50 countries, including 92 from Vietnam.



Workshops on new technologies, such Advanced BGP, DNS/DNSSEC, Network Management and Network Security will be held through February 24.



The conference itself will be held from February 27 to March 3.-VNA