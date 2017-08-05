Philippines tightens security (Source: EPA/VNA)



More than 20 Asian countries will agree to utilise social media to counter extremism in the region, according to a draft statement prepared for the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held in Manila, the Philippines on August 7 as part of the ongoing 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).The draft statement reflects issues to be deliberated at the forum and affirms foreign ministers’ strong condemnation of recent acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.The ministers also stressed the need to make full and effective use of social media to prevent the spread of terrorists’ narratives on the internet.The FMs from ASEAN and 17 dialogue partner countries are expected to create a regional mechanism to address security threats.The ARF will discuss the creation of a mechanism to boost efforts on Security of Information Communication Technology, which Japan, Malaysia and Singapore have volunteered to lead.Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.-VNA