Association works to foster Vietnam-Laos traditional ties

Tran Quoc Cuong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak​ (VNA) – The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) at all levels will organise a wide range of activities in 2017 to actively contribute to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



This is the main 2017 task set by the VLFA Central Committee at a conference held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on January 6.



The activities are to celebrate 40 years of signing the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1997 – 2017) and the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2017).



The association will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and relevant units in holding a State-level meeting on July 18 to mark the two important events.



It also plans to publish a special publication on the Vietnam-Laos special ties entitled “Eastern Truong Son – Western Truong Son” in both Vietnamese and Lao languages, while organising visits to Laos by volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts and to Vietnam by Lao residents who helped Vietnamese soldiers.



In 2016, the association at all levels focused on popularising the traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos among the public, especially young people by organising various visits to historical sites and exchanges in both countries.-VNA