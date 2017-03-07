Athletes bring home three golds in Hong Kong judo tourney

Nguyen Thi Huong of Vietnam (right) and a representative of the organising committee and her gold medal grabbed at the Hong Kong International Judo Open. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnam wrapped up the Hong Kong International Judo Open with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals on March 5.

On the last day of competition, Nguyen Thi Huong triumphed in the women’s 63kg category.

Earlier, her teammate Nguyen Thi Nhu Y won in the women’s 78kg class, and Nguyen Thi Dieu Tien grabbed a bronze in the women’s 70kg.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy took the first title for the Vietnamese delegation on March 4 as she topped the women’s 52kg.

Two other silvers went to Tran Thanh Hien (men’s 73kg), Bui Minh Quan (men’s 81kg) and two bronzes belonged to Huynh Nhat Thong (men’s 66kg) and Hoang Thi Tinh (women’s 48kg).

The two-day tournament was organised at the Shek Kip Mei Park Sports Centre and wooed athletes who competed in seven weight categories for women, ranging from 48kg to over-78kg, and seven for men from 60kg to over-100kg.-VNA