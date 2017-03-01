Australia, Vietnam launch work and holiday visa

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Australia and Vietnam will commence a reciprocal work and holiday visa arrangement from March 1.



This arrangement will allow young Vietnamese people, aged between 18 and 30, to travel to Australia for one year and undertake short-term work and study. It will also allow young Australians to work and holiday in Vietnam.



Each year 200 eligible Vietnamese applicants will be granted visas to Australia, and 200 Australians will similarly be able to enter Vietnam.



Craig Chittick, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, said he is delighted to see the latest outcome in the bilateral cooperation.



“Young Vietnamese and Australian citizens now have the opportunity to apply for a unique cultural exchange experience. This will increase understanding between the peoples of our two countries, and contribute greatly to our economic, security and innovation partnerships”, he said.



The Work and Holiday visa will allow Vietnamese participants to engage in cultural exchange and tourism; stay in Australia for 12 months from their date of first arrival; work for the 12-month duration of their stay, but for no longer than six months with any one employer; and study for up to four months.



Following its commencement on March 1, the Work and Holiday visa programme will reopen on 1 July every year.-VNA