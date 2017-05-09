Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– Some 21,942 cars were sold in April this year, a drop of 18 percent over the previous month, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.During the month, sales of commercial vehicles rose 15 percent to reach 9,562 vehicles, while sales of specialised vehicles fell 6 percent from March to 1,675 units and tourist vehicle sales plummeted 36 percent to 10,70 units.In the first four months of 2017, total automobile sales were 86,671 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent year-on-year. Sales of tourist vehicles increased 10 percent, while that of commercial and specialised cars fell 8 percent and 18 percent, respectively.While the domestic assembled cars segment saw a fall of 5 percent in sales to 62,767 vehicles, imported car sales shot up 24 percent year-on-year to 23,904 units.According to automobile traders, the slump in sales is understandable as customers are expecting cheaper cars in 2018 when tax for some imported cars falls to zero percent.-VNA