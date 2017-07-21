Ba Ria-Vung Tau urged to strive for higher growth in 2017

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Ba Ria - Vung Tau (Source: VNA) Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to review socio-economic targets for higher and more comprehensive growth in 2017. – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau to review socio-economic targets for higher and more comprehensive growth in 2017.



During a working session with the provincial authorities on July 21, the PM hailed the province for being one of the top localities in terms of foreign direct investment attraction.



The province has carefully screened investors to prevent projects that pose risk of pollution, he said.



However, he pointed out that seaports and their logistics services, tourism are yet to match potential while transport infrastructure and support industry are underdeveloped.



Cai Mep-Thi Vai seaport still faces challenges such as underdeveloped logistics services and limited State management so that containers passing through Cai Mep port only reach 20 percent of designed capacity.



Moreover, the private economy only accounts for a mere 23.91 percent of the economic structure, with its capital making up 15 percent while that of the foreign-invested economy makes up nearly 41 percent.



As Ba Ria-Vung Tau is standing before turning-points of development, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the province to make thorough preparations for promising projects such as Long Son petrochemical complex and Ho Tram resort.



Ba Ria – Vung Tau is a gateway to the region with a modern seaport system and part of a key zone in the National Tourism Programme.



As home to 93 percent of the total oil reserve and 16 percent of the natural gas nationwide, the province ranks third nationwide in terms of revenue to the State budget with a value of 67 trillion VND (2.91 million USD) per year.



Apart from oil and gas, the province is one of the energy, heavy industry, seaport, tourism and seaport centres nationwide. The Phu My Electricity Centre and the Ba Ria power plant now supply over 4,000MW out of the country’s total 10,000MW of electricity.



On the same day, the PM visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in the locality.-VNA