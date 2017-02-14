Bac Giang: Ancient tree receives national heritage status

The millennium-year-old "lim" tree in Bac Giang province. (VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – A millennium-year-old tree in the northern province of Bac Giang has been recognised as a Vietnamese Heritage Tree by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (VACNE).

A ceremony to announce the status was held in Xuan Luong commune, Yen The district on February 14.

The 45m high tree is scientifically known as Erythrophleum fordii, but called “Lim” in the community.

In 2011, the VACNE launched a programme to conserve Vietnam’s Heritage Trees, aiming to select and honour the country’s heritage trees in a bid to conserve their gene sources, while raising public awareness of environmental protection.



It also contributes to promoting the diversification and abundance of Vietnam’s flora as well as developing scientific research in the field.



To win the honour, the trees must be at least 200 years old in the case of wild trees, and at least 100 years for those planted. Moreover, the trees should be connected with the historical and cultural characteristics of the area where they grow.



Those which do not meet the criteria, yet have special values to science, history or culture, will also earn the recognition.-VNA