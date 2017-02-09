Bac Giang: Bo Da pagoda festival becomes national cultural heritage

Illustrative image (Source: bacgiang.gov.vn)

– The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised Bo Da pagoda festival in the northern province of Bac Giang as national intangible cultural heritage.The newly-recognised heritage brings the total number of national intangible cultural heritage in Bac Giang province to 12.The recognition acknowledges the province’s cultural values while opening new opportunities for spiritual tourism development.A ceremony will be held during the Bo Da festival that takes place on March 13-15 (the 16th to 18th day of the second lunar month) to receive certificates for a special national relic site, national intangible cultural heritage, a Vietnam heritage tree, and two records for the nation’s largest tower garden and the oldest wooden sculpture of the Lam Te Thien (Zen) Lineage of Vietnamese Buddhism.The festival helps promote the historical and architectural values of the Bo Da pagoda while introducing the beauty of the landscape, people and traditional culture of Viet Yen district and Bac Giang province in general.The event features several activities, including a ceremony to receive the certificate of special national relics status for the Bo Da pagoda and a Quan ho (love duet) singing festival.Quan ho artists will also perform on boats in Ao Mieu (Temple Pond) in Ha Lat hamlet, Tien Son commune while bonsai trees and local agricultural products will be on display.Competitions such as calligraphy writing and folk games will also take place during the festival.-VNA