Bac Giang concentrates on infrastructure investment

A photo of Bac Giang province. (Source: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is paying heed to infrastructure investment in industrial parks and clusters to attract businesses.



This year, local authorities will focus on the implementation of large-scale projects such as the construction of an industrial park in Hiep Hoa district, a logistics centre in Bac Giang city, and a thermal power plant in Luc Nam district.



The provincial People’s Committee has put a public administrative centre into operation in September 2016 to reduce time and costs spent on administrative procedures by businesses.



The locality will hold meetings and dialogues every three months with entrepreneurs to help them remove difficulties.



From 2017, the province pledged to make it easier for enterprises to access land in line with the State’s Land Law 2013.



In January 2017, Bac Giang granted investment licenses to eight foreign direct investment projects with total registered capital of 159 million USD.

As such, the province has hosted 1,145 investment projects so far, including 270 FDI projects totaling 3,693 million USD.-VNA