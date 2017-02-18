Bac Giang to allow foreign teachers to teach English at schools

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) - A project to use foreign teachers for teaching English at schools will be implemented at primary and junior and senior high schools in the northern province of Bac Giang in the 2016-2017 academic year.



The project, part of the national plan on reforming the teaching and learning of English in general schools to 2020, aims to create an environment to help students better practise their language skills, contributing to improving the quality of English teaching and learning in local schools.



Foreign teachers will teach in extra-curriculum classes and students are encouraged to enroll on a voluntary basis.



The targeted schools will join hands with eligible English training centres to implement the project. Foreign teachers joining the project will be managed by authorised agencies.-VNA