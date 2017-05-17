Organisations and individuals receive certificates of merit for their important contributions to ethnic work in Bac Kan (Sourrce: VNA)

– Authorities of the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan were asked to work harder to improve quality of life for the H’ Mong ethnic minority people in the locality, thus narrowing the development gap and reducing poverty.Addressing a conference on May 16 to review ethnic affairs in Bac Kan over the last ten years, Head of the Department for Religious Affairs under the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation, Le Dinh Nghia, lauded local authorities’ endeavours.He called for more investment in electricity, education, health care, transport and training services, toward achieving socio-economic development and sustainable poverty reduction goals among ethnic minorities.The conference heard that the political system and infrastructure facilities in the H’Mong areas have been upgraded, boosting socio-economic development. The material and spiritual lives of ethnic minority inhabitants have also improved.Over the last decade, provincial authorities spent more than 85 billion VND (3.74 million USD) on infrastructure development in residential areas of the H’Mong communities, and poured some 148 billion VND (over 6.5 million USD) into projects in disadvantaged areas, those vulnerable to natural disasters and in Ba Be national park’s areas for special purposes.Attention was paid to health care, education and culture, while campaigns to raise public awareness of cultural identities of the H’Mong people were intensified.On the occasion, the provincial People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to eight organisations and ten individuals for important contributions to ethnic work in the locality.Bac Kan is home to 4,106 H’Mong ethnic households, 5.6 percent of the province’s population. -VNA