Bac Kan province inaugurates 500-bed general hospital

Bac Kan (VNA) – A 500-bed general hospital was inaugurated in the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan on December 27 after six years of construction.



Covering an area of 17.5 hectares, the hospital was built at a cost of over 982 billion VND (almost 44 million USD) sourced from government bonds.



Pham Duy Hung, Vice Chairman of the Bac Kan People’s Committee, said the new hospital will serve as a reliable medical examination and treatment venue for not only people in Bac Kan province but also residents in nearby areas in the neighbouring provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son and Tuyen Quang.



Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien said the hospital is expected to make a breakthrough in medical check-ups and treatment in the province, thus helping to reduce the overloads at central hospitals.



The minister also requested the hospital’s doctors and nurses to improve their professionalism as well as medical ethics and skills to use modern equipment to better serve patients.-VNA