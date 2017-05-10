Cracks and subsidence have been recorded in Ganh Hao embankment (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu needs 340 billion VND (14.9 million USD) to repair dykes affected by erosion.Chairman of the provincial People Committee Duong Thanh Trung made the request to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development when a delegation from the ministry made a fact-finding tour on May 9 to survey the erosion of river banks and sea dykes in the locality.Of the total, 150 billion VND (6.6 million USD) is needed to build breakwaters near shore and patching up the collapsed sea dykes. The remainder will be used for building submerged breakwaters.Trung also asked the ministry to evaluate sea dyke erosion in the Mekong Delta region and Bac Lieu province to devise measures to counter the issue.Bac Lieu province has huge potential in sea economy with a coastline of 56 kilometres and a population of 100,000 people. However, the region has been adversely affected by climate change, sea level rise, saline intrusion and seashore erosion.From the outset of this year, cracks and subsidence have been recorded in Ganh Hao embankment (Ganh Hao town, Dong Hai district) and Nha Mat embankment (Nha Mat ward, Bac Lieu city).To fix the situation, the province has invited scientists and research institutes to study and seek long term solutions to the issue.Deputy Director of the General Department of Irrigation Tran Quang Hoai lauded the province’s effort to deal with the erosion and noted the province’s recommendations.-VNA