Bac Lieu approves measures to fix eroded sea dykes

Ganh Hao Dyke in Dong Hai district, Bac Lieu province is facing severe erosion since late January. (Photo: VNA)

– The Chairman of Bac Lieu People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung discussed protecting sea dykes from erosion with relevant authorities on March 2.In the meeting, Chairman Trung said coastal erosion along Ganh Hao Dyke in Dong Hai district and Nha Mat Dyke in Bac Lieu city had become alarming.Ganh Hao Dyke is likely to fail at any minute, putting the lives of more than 8,000 households in Ganh Hao town at risk, he warned.The chairman later approved a proposal by the Southern Institute of Water Resource Research to reinforce the dykes by installing concrete pillars at G1-835 section of Ganh Hao Dyke, rebuilding wall breakwaters and using Tetrapod structures.Bac Lieu Province is a Mekong Delta province vulnerable to climate change. The two sea dykes in the province have been badly damaged by high tides, huge waves and strong winds since late January, threatening the lives and properties of local residents.According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, huge waves and powerful winds swept away nearly 90 metres of Ganh Hao Dyke while damaging about 24 metres of Nha Mat Dyke.-VNA