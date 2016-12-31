Bac Lieu asked to boost regional links to optimise development resources

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the ceremony (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has asked the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to strengthen regional links to optimise development resources in cooperation with other regional localities.Bac Lieu needs to pay attention to the development of agricultural and aquaculture production tied in with protection of natural resources and improvement in the quality of agricultural products, she said at a ceremony held on December 30 to mark the 20th anniversary of Bac Lieu re-establishment (January 1, 1997-2017).Chairwoman Ngan praised the outstanding achievements over the last 20 years by the local Party, government and people, urging Bac Lieu to continue promoting administrative reform to build effective government policy, meeting the requirements of industrialisation, modernisation and international integration, while strengthening business environmental improvement and creating favourable conditions for local development.She also urged Bac Lieu to adhere to Party building work to make its political system clean and strong in the spirit of the Party’s resolutions and policies.In his speech, Le Minh Khai, Secretary of Bac Lieu provincial Party Committee, highlighted achievements over the last 20 years since the separation from Minh Hai province into Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces.He stated that the glorious tradition of the land has become an important platform for its revolutionary process, as well as during the process of Doi Moi and local development. Bac Lieu today has gained positive comprehensive developments in many fields.It has developed several models of agricultural production with high economic efficiency, such as the large-scale rice field model associated with product consumption and super-intensive shrimp farming model that has bought about increased productivity of 10-15 times higher than normal shrimp farming.-VNA