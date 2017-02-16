Bac Lieu calls for investment in sea encroachment prevention

A sea dike section under repair (Source: VNA)

- The southern coastal province of Bac Lieu needs around 250 billion VND (11 million USD) to upgrade the local sea dikes which were damaged recently, said Le Hoang Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.The province plans to pour 40 billion VND (1.76 million USD) in repairing Ganh Hao, Nha Mat dikes and Chien Tup 1 bridge to prevent further breakage and depression in the areas.The locality will need 210 billion VND (9.24 million USD) for long-term measures against sea encroachment, in which 150 billion VND (6.6 million USD) will be used for Ganh Hao dike, and the rests for Chien Tup 1 bridge and Nha Mat dike.According to the local agricultural sector, sea encroachment, strong waves and high tides have broken three sections of sea dikes the past several days.The most serious one is a 24m section of the sea dike in Nha Mat ward, Bac Lieu city, threatening the daily life of local households.-VNA