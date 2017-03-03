Bac Lieu declares emergency over threatened sea dykes

Ganh Hoa sea dyke is at high risk of breaking due to erosion caused by big waves. (Source: VNA)



Bac Lieu (VNA) – The southern province of Bac Lieu on March 3 declared a state of emergency at the Ganh Hao dyke in Dong Hai district and Nha Mat dyke in Bac Lieu city, which are at high risks of breaking due to serious erosion.



The provincial People’s Committee instructed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to zone off the dangerous areas, plant markers and warning signs, and recommend areas where evacuation should be carried out to ensure safety for people and their assets.



The department was also requested to take urgent measures to stop the erosion and prevent the dykes from breaking.



The Department of Information and Telecommunications was ordered to cooperate with media agencies to warn people of danger posed by the dyke erosion. The border guard command was asked to work with relevant agencies to implement measures to ensure the safety of waterway transport near the dykes.



The People’s Committees of Dong Hai district and Bac Lieu city were asked to instruct communes to inform all households, businesses and agencies in the areas near the dykes on the looming danger and have them get prepared for evacuation when necessary.



According to the Bac Lieu People’s Committee, from the end of January, the Ganh Hao and Nha Mat sea dykes have been seriously damaged by big waves and they are facing a high risk of collapsing.



The two dykes, which run along two major river mouths in Bac Lieu, protect thousands of households and tens of thousands of cultivated land from the sea.-VNA