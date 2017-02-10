Bac Ninh: Two localities achieve new-style rural criteria

A street in Tien Du district, Bac Ninh province. (Source: VNA)



Bac Ninh (VNA) – Tu Son town and Tien Du district in the northern province of Bac Ninh have been recognised as new-style rural districts for the 2016-2020 period.



Tu Son and Tien Du are the first district-level localities in Bac Ninh province that have gained the status, bringing the total number of the country’s new-style rural districts to 30.



All 13 communes of Tien Du district have achieved all criteria of a new-style rural commune while the district completed all nine criteria of a new-style rural district.



The economic structure of Tien Du district has shifted towards the right direction with the construction and industry sectors accounting for 75.3 percent of the province’s GDP, the trade and service sectors making up 16.6 percent and the agriculture-forestry-seafood sector contributing 8.1 percent.



For Tu Son town, by the end of 2016, all of its five communes met criteria of a new-style rural commune and the town completed all nine criteria of a new-style rural district.



Bac Ninh province now has 35 new-style rural communes, equivalent to 36.1 percent of its total number.-VNA