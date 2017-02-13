Bac Ninh urged to become symbol of Vietnam’s rise in high technology

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents the Independence Order first class to the Party Organisation, government and people of Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the northern province of Bac Ninh to become one of the richest localities nationwide and lead the way for Vietnam’s development of electronic and high technology.Addressing a ceremony to mark Bac Ninh’s 185th founding anniversary and 20 years of re-establishment on February 12, the PM said he hopes Bac Ninh will grow rapidly and sustainably and become a centrally-run city soon.Bac Ninh should strive to be a city with high creativity, he said. Along with boosting speedy and sustainable growth, Bac Ninh should preserve its unique cultural values, he stressed.He suggested that together with electronics and high technology, Bac Ninh should focus on developing organic agriculture and international-standard services.Along with strengthening the use of technology in State management, Bac Ninh should pay special attention to conserving cultural values and environmental protection, he requested.Formerly known as Kinh Bac Region, the province was named as Bac Ninh in 1831 under the Nguyen Dynasty. It was then merged with Bac Giang province to form Ha Bac province. On November 6, 1996, the 9th National Assembly approved the re-establishment of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang. On January 1, 1997, Bac Ninh officially operated as a new administrative unit.Bac Ninh is rich in culture and revolutionary tradition. It is home to many celebrities as well as festivals, traditional trade villages and folk art, especially “Quan Ho” (Love duet) singing that was recognised by UNESCO as part of the world intangible cultural heritage.On the occasion, the PM presented the Independence Order first class to the Party Organisation, government and people of Bac Ninh in recognition of their contributions to national construction and development.Earlier the same day, PM Phuc also visited the Samsung Complex Expansion Project in Yen Phong Industrial Park.-VNA