Bach Mai hospital uses robots in joint, neurological surgeries

A ROSA robot for neurosurgeries at Bach Mai hospital (photo: bachmai.gov.vn)

–Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi launched its robotic systems for joint and neurological operations on March 1, making it the first medical facility in Vietnam to employ the technology.The equipment is made by MAKO and ROSA, two leading brands in the surgical robot market.Robot-assisted surgery is done with precision, smaller incisions, less blood loss, less pain, and with a quicker healing time.On February 27, the hospital used these robots for a partial knee replacement and a neurosurgery.Robots have been used to assist laparoscopic surgery in many countries, such as the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, since 1980.Bach Mai hospital is one of Vietnam’s largest medical facilities. Founded in 1911, it now handles the examination and treatment for about 1.4 million patients each year.The hospital is also one of the country’s leading scientific research and training centres. -VNA