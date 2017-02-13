Bangkok introduces walking campaign to promote historical tourism

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has organized a walking campaign to promote the city’s history and cultural tourism.

Deputy Director-General of the BMA’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department Kris Kriatiphanachart kicked off the first edition of the walking for history appreciation programme centered on “Common Ways of Living” in the Rattanakosin area.

The first incarnation of the campaign gathered tour operators, bike rental companies and guide groups to experience the route to introduce them to its function.

The route used by the programme begins at Khu Muang Doem where it introduces participants to early Siamese culture and the history of both Thonburi and Rattanakosin before passing by popular temples and through a Sufficiency Village.

The programme is still open to suggestions and recommendations from tour guides and travel companies and is to properly conclude within this month.-VNA/NNT