The Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, begins a five-day visit to Vietnam on July 20.The visit is being made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.Vietnam and Bangladesh officially established diplomatic ties on February 17, 1973.-VNA