- Speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury left Hanoi on July 24, successfully concluding her five-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.During her stay, she held talks with NA Chairwoman Ngan, and paid courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Tran Dai Quang.She also paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid wreaths at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs.At the talks and meetings, both sides agreed that the two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have developed continually since they set up their diplomatic ties 44 years ago.

The political relations between the two countries have been tightened through visits and meetings.The two countries have always supported each other in their nation building and safeguarding and economic development, and coordinated closely at regional and international forums.Both sides also reached a consensus that Vietnam and Bangladesh should intensify experience sharing, help each other in gender equality and poverty reduction, and cooperate in the fields of defence, aquaculture, education-training, culture and tourism.To achieve the goal of 1 billion USD in two-way trade, the two countries will intensify trade and investment promotion, and create favourable conditions for businesses to take part in fairs and exhibitions held in each country.Regarding the two legislatures’ relations, they agreed to maintain high-level delegation exchanges to share experience in making laws and supervising the implementation of signed agreements, while considering the establishment of two friendship parliamentarians’ groups, and continuing support and coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums. - VNA