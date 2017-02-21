Beach games - new strength of Mui Ne's tourism

In recent years, kitesurfing has become popular among tourists, especially foreigners when they visit Mui Ne beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Vietnam.

Binh Thuan’s tourism sector has organised several beach games such as kiteboarding, kitesurfing, surfing, and water-skiing, among others, helping to increase the number of visitors to the locality.

While introducing more beach sport services, Binh Thuan province has trained guides, coaches and service staff and it has also introduced many international sport competitions, attracting more players and foreign tourists.

Despite being introduced in Mui Ne in recent years, the service has proved popular, creating a new direction for tourism in the province./.