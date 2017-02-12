Belarus launches short-term visa exemption to Vietnamese citizens

People at the Octyabrskaya square in Minsk, Belerus. (Source: EPA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Belarus’s five-day visa exemption policy applied to citizens of 80 countries, including Vietnam, took effect on February 12.



Among 80 countries benefiting from the policy are 39 European countries as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Japan.



Citizens of Vietnam, Haiti, Gambia, Honduras, India, China, Lebanon, Namibia and Samoa must have a valid multiple visa to any EU member state or Schengen country with a mark about the entry into their territory, as well as tickets confirming leave from Minsk National Airport within five days from the date of entry.



Belarus visa-free travel does not applies to persons coming to Belarus with flights from Russia and intending to fly to Russia.



The number of tourist arrivals to Belarus is expected to increase by 20 percent this year. Last year, 3 million people visited the country.-VNA