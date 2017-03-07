Belgian conductor Gazon to lead concert in HCM City

Belgian Daniel Gazon will lead a concert at the city Opera House on March 9 (Photo courtesy of HBSO)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will be led by the world’s famous Belgian conductor Daniel Gazon in a concert on March 9 evening in the city.





According to the HBSO on March 7, Gazon and HBSO artists will perform great Austrian composer Anton Bruckner’s Requiem, one of the most famous pieces of this genre. Bruckner was honoured as one of the greatest composers in the 19th century for his symphonic and religious composition.

The Symphony No.36 of the greatest musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be also performed at the concert.

The event will also feature the Republic of Korea’s soprano Cho Hae Ryong, alto Nguyen Vu Uyen Di, tenor Pham Trang, and bassist Dao Mac.

Gazon is one of the most prestigious and well-known conductors in Europe with 20th century repertoires. He has been invited to perform in various contemporary musical festivals in the world.-VNA