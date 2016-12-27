Biggest Bac Lieu – Ca Mau bridge starts operational

The Tran Van Som bridge (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– Tran Van Som bridge was opened to traffic on December 27, becoming the biggest of its kind that connects the two Mekong Delta provinces of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau.Spanning the Bac Lieu – Ca Mau river, the bridge was built at a cost of 540 billion VND (2.37 million USD), sourced from the Government bond funding. The facility is over 650 metres in length and 15 metres in width, with three consecutive spans.The construction of the bridge began in 2012, aiming to facilitate goods transport from Ganh Hao sea mouth, a major fishery hub in Bac Lieu’s Dong Hai district, to neighbouring areas for processing and export.Vice Chairman of the Bac Lieu People’s Committee Phan Nhu Nguyen said the bridge is part of a local plan to develop transport infrastructure by 2020.This is also an important route of the Ho Chi Minh road that provides the shortest travel from the west sea to the east sea through Ganh Hao, he noted.-VNA